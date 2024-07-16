Russians strike Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people – photos

On the afternoon of 16 July, the Russians struck the settlement of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast with three aircraft missiles, injuring four people.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "On 16 July 2024, at 16:15, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Pokrovsk. The private sector and the local cemetery were in the targeted area."

Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details The bombardment injured four people, two men and two women aged from 18 to 58. They were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds and received medical treatment.

Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

According to early reports, the Russsians used three UMPB D-30 SN unified multi-purpose glide bombs. Apart from injuring the locals, they also damaged homes and a gas pipeline.

Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of war laws and customs led to criminal proceedings led by the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office.

