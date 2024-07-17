Russians attack civilian car with drone in Sumy Oblast, injuring woman

Russian forces have struck a civilian car in Sumy Oblast with a UAV, injuring a woman.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "The investigation found that on 17 July 2024 at about 15:00, using methods of warfare forbidden by international law, the enemy attacked a civilian vehicle moving along the Bilopillia-Putyvl highway with a drone.

A female passenger in the car was injured as a result of the occupiers’ attack."

