Russians claim to have repelled naval drone attack in occupied Sevastopol overnight
Sounds of air defence operations were heard in the Russian-occupied city of Sevastopol in Crimea on the night of 17-18 July.
Source: Crimean Wind (Krymskii Veter); Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-appointed "governor" of Sevastopol, on Telegram
Details: Residents of the city complained on social media about loud explosions at night.
Razvozhayev claimed that the attack had been repelled.
According to him, the loud noises heard in the city were caused by the Russian military repelling an attempted attack by a naval drone. The uncrewed vessel has supposedly been destroyed.
У Севастополі відбивали спробу атаки надводного безпілотника. pic.twitter.com/To2z5xiI3I— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) July 18, 2024Advertisement:
Background: Since 17 July, the occupation authorities of Sevastopol have introduced power outage schedules in the city: the power will be cut off every 2 hours, for a total of 12 hours a day.
