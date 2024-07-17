Russians introduce power outage schedules in occupied Sevastopol: no power for 12 hours daily

The occupation authorities of Sevastopol have introduced power outage schedules in the city: the power will be cut off every 2 hours, for a total of 12 hours a day.

Source: Sevastopolenergo on Telegram

Details: It is reported that two queues [groups of consumers who consume a certain number of megawatts of electricity – ed.] of power outages are being introduced. For the first one, there will be no electricity from 8:00 to 10:00, from 12:00 to 14:00, from 16:00 to 18:00, from 20:00 to 22:00, from 00:00 to 02:00, and from 04:00 to 06:00.

For the second, there will be no power from 06:00 to 08:00, from 10:00 to 12:00, from 14:00 to 16:00, from 18:00 to 20:00, from 22:00 to 00:00, and from 02:00 to 04:00.

The day before, Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol, said that the schedules were being introduced "due to a malfunction of generating equipment at the Rostov Nuclear Power Plant."

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that temporary schedules for limiting energy consumption had been introduced in southern Russia due to a malfunction at the Rostov NPP.

The Rostov NPP supplies electricity to Rostov, Krasnodar, Volgograd and Stavropol oblasts of Russia. According to Russian media, the incident left several million people without electricity.

In temporarily occupied Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, traffic lights were also turned off, causing traffic jams.

