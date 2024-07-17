Russians introduce power outage schedules in occupied Sevastopol: no power for 12 hours daily
The occupation authorities of Sevastopol have introduced power outage schedules in the city: the power will be cut off every 2 hours, for a total of 12 hours a day.
Source: Sevastopolenergo on Telegram
Details: It is reported that two queues [groups of consumers who consume a certain number of megawatts of electricity – ed.] of power outages are being introduced. For the first one, there will be no electricity from 8:00 to 10:00, from 12:00 to 14:00, from 16:00 to 18:00, from 20:00 to 22:00, from 00:00 to 02:00, and from 04:00 to 06:00.
For the second, there will be no power from 06:00 to 08:00, from 10:00 to 12:00, from 14:00 to 16:00, from 18:00 to 20:00, from 22:00 to 00:00, and from 02:00 to 04:00.
The day before, Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol, said that the schedules were being introduced "due to a malfunction of generating equipment at the Rostov Nuclear Power Plant."
Background:
- Earlier, it was reported that temporary schedules for limiting energy consumption had been introduced in southern Russia due to a malfunction at the Rostov NPP.
- The Rostov NPP supplies electricity to Rostov, Krasnodar, Volgograd and Stavropol oblasts of Russia. According to Russian media, the incident left several million people without electricity.
- In temporarily occupied Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, traffic lights were also turned off, causing traffic jams.
