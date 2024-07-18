One woman killed, two men injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photos
Russian forces targeted the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 17-18 July, claiming the life of one civilian and leaving two more injured.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Syniehubov: "The village of Hlushkivka, Kurylivka hromada, Kupiansk district, around 02:30. Early reports indicate [that the Russians launched] a guided aerial bomb. A house caught fire due to an enemy attack. A woman, 60, has been killed, and two men, 69 and 80, have been injured." (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.)
Details: The official noted that at least four houses had been damaged in the Russian attack.
