Situation near Krynky: Ukraine's defence forces continue operations on Dnipro River's left bank

The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: Deepstate

The defence forces of Ukraine are stationed at positions on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro as determined by the General Staff and are destroying the Russians.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, the spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, on air of the national 24/7 newscast on 18 July

Details: Asked about the situation in Krynky, Lykhovii stated that it is "not quite as critical as some media and bloggers interpret it."

Quote: "Our key message is this: The defence forces of Ukraine continue to carry out combat missions on the left bank of the Dnipro, including in the area of the village of Krynky.

However, it is true that most of the main positions of Ukrainian troops in this village have been completely destroyed as a result of the enemy's intense, combined, and prolonged fire impact. The village itself has been turned into a pile of rubble, completely destroyed by enemy attacks.

It is no longer a populated area but a place where it is practically impossible to maintain a defence. Nevertheless, Ukrainian defenders remain at their designated positions and footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro, destroying the occupiers and inflicting significant losses on the Russian army. In addition to Krynky, we have other footholds, and combat operations on the left bank of the Dnipro continue."

Background: On 16 July, Ukrainska Pravda sources in Ukraine's Marine Corps said that Ukrainian troops withdrew from the village of Krynky on the left (eastern) bank of Kherson Oblast.

