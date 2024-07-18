All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Situation near Krynky: Ukraine's defence forces continue operations on Dnipro River's left bank

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 18 July 2024, 10:04
Situation near Krynky: Ukraine's defence forces continue operations on Dnipro River's left bank
The territories in green are controlled by Ukraine; those in red are occupied by Russia. Map: Deepstate

The defence forces of Ukraine are stationed at positions on the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro as determined by the General Staff and are destroying the Russians.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, the spokesman for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group, on air of the national 24/7 newscast on 18 July 

Details: Asked about the situation in Krynky, Lykhovii stated that it is "not quite as critical as some media and bloggers interpret it."

Advertisement:

Quote: "Our key message is this: The defence forces of Ukraine continue to carry out combat missions on the left bank of the Dnipro, including in the area of the village of Krynky.

However, it is true that most of the main positions of Ukrainian troops in this village have been completely destroyed as a result of the enemy's intense, combined, and prolonged fire impact. The village itself has been turned into a pile of rubble, completely destroyed by enemy attacks.

It is no longer a populated area but a place where it is practically impossible to maintain a defence. Nevertheless, Ukrainian defenders remain at their designated positions and footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro, destroying the occupiers and inflicting significant losses on the Russian army. In addition to Krynky, we have other footholds, and combat operations on the left bank of the Dnipro continue."

Advertisement:

Background: On 16 July, Ukrainska Pravda sources in Ukraine's Marine Corps said that Ukrainian troops withdrew from the village of Krynky on the left (eastern) bank of Kherson Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kherson Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos

Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video

Ukraine can't join EU without resolving Volyn tragedy issue – Polish Defence Minister

Russians set up new military base 200 km from front line

Ukraine's Security Service detains former journalist who called for armed protest against mobilisation

Yacht of Ukrainian oligarch close to Putin indefinitely frozen in Croatia

All News
Kherson Oblast
788 Ukrainian soldiers who defended Krynky in Kherson Oblast missing in action
Russians strike Kherson Oblast, injuring 62-year-old man
Special entry and exit regime to be implemented in Ukraine's Kherson Oblast
RECENT NEWS
09:38
Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos
09:02
Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video
08:58
Air-raid warning issued on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukrainian ports
08:55
Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 of 23 Russian Shahed drones on 24 July
08:31
Total of 150 combat clashes over past day, with most attacks occurring on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:23
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones, damaging port infrastructure and house: 3 people injured– photos
07:47
Russians hit Kherson overnight, killing elderly woman
07:33
Russia has lost 570,000 soldiers
06:42
China should hear about war directly from Ukraine – US State Department spokesman
06:08
ISW analyses proposal by Russian Duma to punish Russian soldiers for using personal devices
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: