No border breach in Sumy Oblast, but Russian saboteurs remain active

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 18 July 2024, 12:16
No border breach in Sumy Oblast, but Russian saboteurs remain active
Photo: Ukrinform

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports that there has been no recent breach of the border in Sumy Oblast, but certain activity by Russian saboteurs persists.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Details: On 17 July, social media circulated information about an alleged Russian attempt to breach the border in Sumy Oblast, specifically near the villages of Chuikivka, Rozhkovychi and Sytne.

Quote from Demchenko: "I can confirm that there have been no recent breaches of the state border by Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Sumy Oblast, with no reported engagements in defence sectors by border units.

However, it is important to recognise that some enemy sabotage activity persists, although it's significantly reduced compared to earlier periods.

Among the tasks that sabotage groups may undertake are locating positions of Ukrainian defenders and conducting operations aimed at attacking our defence forces and deploying resources to their locations.

Our soldiers understand this threat well and are taking all necessary measures to pre-empt sabotage attempts, promptly uncover them, and of course, push them out of Ukrainian territory."

Subjects: Sumy OblastwarinfiltratorsState Border Guard Service
Sumy Oblast
Russians attack civilian car with drone in Sumy Oblast, injuring woman
Russians attack Sumy Oblast, causing 90 explosions
Russians attack Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast with multiple rocket launchers, injuring at least three people – photos
