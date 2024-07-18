Poland investigates how Polish components ended up in Iranian Shaheds

Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak has announced an investigation of the Polish company that sold parts for Iranian Shahed drones used by Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Business Insider

Details: Tomasz Siemoniak reports that this was discovered by the Internal Security Agency, and it is "absolutely outrageous".

Quote from Tomasz Siemoniak: "An investigation into violations of arms export and technology export regulations is underway."

Radio Zet reports that a state-owned company from Poznań supplied parts for Iranian Shahed-136 drones. A journalistic investigation revealed that the drones were equipped with pumps made by a company owned by the Industrial Development Agency.

Interior Minister Siemoniak assured that the prosecutor's office would continue the investigation, press charges, and report on the results in the future.

The official also noted that the government is intensively strengthening the sanctions regime.

Background:

A German court had sentenced a man with dual German-Russian citizenship to six years and nine months’ imprisonment for selling electronics to Russian companies for military purposes in defiance of sanctions.

Earlier, the media reported that HT Rus, a logistics company owned by the German-registered Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, helps Russian manufacturers circumvent sanctions.

Recently, Russian-born businessman Vladimir Likhutin has become the first resident of Czechia to be officially found guilty of violating anti-Russian sanctions.

