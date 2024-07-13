Czechia finds first person guilty of breaching anti-Russian sanctions

Russian-born businessman Vladimir Likhutin has become the first resident of Czechia to be officially found guilty of violating anti-Russian sanctions.

Source: Czech Radio, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A businessman based in the Czech city of Teplice attempted to smuggle three premium Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW cars to Russia in May 2022. At the same time, the export of vehicles worth over €50,000 from the EU to Russia, with the exception of ambulances, has been banned since March 2022.

The court's verdict, which has now entered into force, ordered that Likhutin pay a fine of CZK 300,000 (roughly US$12,900) for the offence. He was banned from trading in motor vehicles for the next 20 months.

He is also obliged to pay the state approximately €132,000, which he received from Russian clients as advance payments for the vehicles in question.

Other similar cases are under investigation in Czechia. The prosecutors say the investigations are protracted, as international cooperation is also required.

Background:

Czechia is advocating for restrictions on the movement of Russian "diplomats" within the Schengen area.

Czechia has recently told Russia that they are "the trash of humanity" after the Russian attack on Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv.

