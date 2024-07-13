All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Czechia finds first person guilty of breaching anti-Russian sanctions

Khrystyna Bondarieva Saturday, 13 July 2024, 18:22
Czechia finds first person guilty of breaching anti-Russian sanctions
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian-born businessman Vladimir Likhutin has become the first resident of Czechia to be officially found guilty of violating anti-Russian sanctions.

Source: Czech Radio, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A businessman based in the Czech city of Teplice attempted to smuggle three premium Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW cars to Russia in May 2022. At the same time, the export of vehicles worth over €50,000 from the EU to Russia, with the exception of ambulances, has been banned since March 2022.

Advertisement:

The court's verdict, which has now entered into force, ordered that Likhutin pay a fine of CZK 300,000 (roughly US$12,900) for the offence. He was banned from trading in motor vehicles for the next 20 months.

He is also obliged to pay the state approximately €132,000, which he received from Russian clients as advance payments for the vehicles in question.

Other similar cases are under investigation in Czechia. The prosecutors say the investigations are protracted, as international cooperation is also required.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • Czechia is advocating for restrictions on the movement of Russian "diplomats" within the Schengen area.
  • Czechia has recently told Russia that they are "the trash of humanity" after the Russian attack on Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work

Trump mentions war in Ukraine while speaking at Republican convention

Zelenskyy and Trump may hold phone call on Friday – CNN

Zelenskyy: World must put pressure on Russia to bring them to negotiating table

US State Department reacts to Russia's new nuclear threats

King Charles III meets with Zelenskyy – photo

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:20
Zelenskyy on Trump's possible victory: working with him would be hard work
10:12
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 7 times: woman injured
10:00
updatedRussians use MLRS to hit Kherson Oblast: two people killed, medics injured and much damage caused
09:59
Russians mount attacks with small infantry groups on motorbikes near Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:32
Total of 130 combat clashes occur on battlefield in Ukraine during day, with hottest situation on Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts
09:18
More electricity generation expected in August than in July, says Ukrainian energy company chairman
08:43
Scholz rejects Zelenskyy's calls for downing targets over Ukraine
08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"
07:45
Russia loses 980 soldiers and 55 artillery systems in one day
07:26
updatedRussians attack Chuhuiv, injuring 9 civilians, including child – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: