All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Contents of next French defence package for Ukraine revealed

Andrii Synyavskyi, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 18 July 2024, 15:18
Contents of next French defence package for Ukraine revealed
Ukrainian military opening fire from a French Caesar self-propelled gun of the 155 mm/52mm calibre. Photo: Getty Images.

France is preparing the next military aid package for Ukraine which was recently discussed by the presidents of both countries.

Source: France Info with reference to sources in the French Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Reportedly, Kyiv will receive 128 VAB armoured vehicles, 18 self-propelled Caesar howitzers and 24 light tanks.

Advertisement:

France will also supply Ukraine with anti-tank missiles, lorries and radars.

France expects that over 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers will start training in French training centres in September 2024.

Earlier Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, reported that he had discussed the execution of the decision adopted at the Peace Summit, as well as the preparation of the next French defence package for Ukraine, security cooperation and military training, with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Advertisement:

Before that, the French president announced that Ukraine would be supplied with several French Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets, and 4,500 Ukrainian soldiers would be trained in France within the "new cooperation" with Kyiv.

Macron stated that Ukrainian pilots and mechanics for Mirage 2000-5 would train in France.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: weaponsFrance
Advertisement:

Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos

Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video

Ukraine can't join EU without resolving Volyn tragedy issue – Polish Defence Minister

Russians set up new military base 200 km from front line

Ukraine's Security Service detains former journalist who called for armed protest against mobilisation

Yacht of Ukrainian oligarch close to Putin indefinitely frozen in Croatia

All News
weapons
Romanian Defence Ministry denies Russian fake news about F-16s in Ukraine
Czechia to build ammunition plant in Ukraine and launch production of assault rifles
Congress concerned Russia may share US weapons data with China
RECENT NEWS
09:38
Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos
09:02
Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video
08:58
Air-raid warning issued on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukrainian ports
08:55
Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 of 23 Russian Shahed drones on 24 July
08:31
Total of 150 combat clashes over past day, with most attacks occurring on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:23
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones, damaging port infrastructure and house: 3 people injured– photos
07:47
Russians hit Kherson overnight, killing elderly woman
07:33
Russia has lost 570,000 soldiers
06:42
China should hear about war directly from Ukraine – US State Department spokesman
06:08
ISW analyses proposal by Russian Duma to punish Russian soldiers for using personal devices
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: