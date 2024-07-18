Contents of next French defence package for Ukraine revealed

Ukrainian military opening fire from a French Caesar self-propelled gun of the 155 mm/52mm calibre. Photo: Getty Images.

France is preparing the next military aid package for Ukraine which was recently discussed by the presidents of both countries.

Source: France Info with reference to sources in the French Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Reportedly, Kyiv will receive 128 VAB armoured vehicles, 18 self-propelled Caesar howitzers and 24 light tanks.

Advertisement:

France will also supply Ukraine with anti-tank missiles, lorries and radars.

France expects that over 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers will start training in French training centres in September 2024.

Earlier Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, reported that he had discussed the execution of the decision adopted at the Peace Summit, as well as the preparation of the next French defence package for Ukraine, security cooperation and military training, with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Advertisement:

Before that, the French president announced that Ukraine would be supplied with several French Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets, and 4,500 Ukrainian soldiers would be trained in France within the "new cooperation" with Kyiv.

Macron stated that Ukrainian pilots and mechanics for Mirage 2000-5 would train in France.

Support UP or become our patron!