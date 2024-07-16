All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Romanian Defence Ministry denies Russian fake news about F-16s in Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 16 July 2024, 20:51
Romanian Defence Ministry denies Russian fake news about F-16s in Ukraine
F-16. Stock photo: Getty Images

Romania's Ministry of Defence has denied Russian hoaxes about F-16 fighter jets allegedly taking off from Romanian airfields and then being spotted in the skies over Ukraine's Odesa Oblast last week.

Source: European Pravda with reference to News.ro

Details: The Romanian Ministry of Defence announced a new attempt of disinformation by Russian-affiliated propaganda Telegram channels "regarding a series of flights carried out last week by F-16 aircraft in Ukraine’s airspace in Odesa Oblast".

Advertisement:

In the fake news spread across the Web, Russian propaganda claimed that the F-16s allegedly took off from Romanian airfields.

The Romanian ministry said that "imaginary sources of Russian propaganda are transmitting false information".

"The F-16 aircraft of the Romanian Air Force carry out training and patrol missions exclusively in the national airspace, in strict accordance with the rules established by international law," the statement said.

Advertisement:

The Ministry of Defence attributed the widespread disinformation to the NATO summit in Washington, D.C., where important decisions were made to support Ukraine's defence efforts.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Romaniaweaponsfighter jets
Advertisement:

Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos

Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video

Ukraine can't join EU without resolving Volyn tragedy issue – Polish Defence Minister

Russians set up new military base 200 km from front line

Ukraine's Security Service detains former journalist who called for armed protest against mobilisation

Yacht of Ukrainian oligarch close to Putin indefinitely frozen in Croatia

All News
Romania
Ukraine signs security agreement with Romania
Ukraine to sign security agreement with Romania in Washington
Türkiye, Bulgaria and Romania start mine clearance operations in Black Sea
RECENT NEWS
09:38
Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos
09:02
Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video
08:58
Air-raid warning issued on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukrainian ports
08:55
Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 of 23 Russian Shahed drones on 24 July
08:31
Total of 150 combat clashes over past day, with most attacks occurring on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:23
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones, damaging port infrastructure and house: 3 people injured– photos
07:47
Russians hit Kherson overnight, killing elderly woman
07:33
Russia has lost 570,000 soldiers
06:42
China should hear about war directly from Ukraine – US State Department spokesman
06:08
ISW analyses proposal by Russian Duma to punish Russian soldiers for using personal devices
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: