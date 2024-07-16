Romanian Defence Ministry denies Russian fake news about F-16s in Ukraine

Romania's Ministry of Defence has denied Russian hoaxes about F-16 fighter jets allegedly taking off from Romanian airfields and then being spotted in the skies over Ukraine's Odesa Oblast last week.

Source: European Pravda with reference to News.ro

Details: The Romanian Ministry of Defence announced a new attempt of disinformation by Russian-affiliated propaganda Telegram channels "regarding a series of flights carried out last week by F-16 aircraft in Ukraine’s airspace in Odesa Oblast".

In the fake news spread across the Web, Russian propaganda claimed that the F-16s allegedly took off from Romanian airfields.

The Romanian ministry said that "imaginary sources of Russian propaganda are transmitting false information".

"The F-16 aircraft of the Romanian Air Force carry out training and patrol missions exclusively in the national airspace, in strict accordance with the rules established by international law," the statement said.

The Ministry of Defence attributed the widespread disinformation to the NATO summit in Washington, D.C., where important decisions were made to support Ukraine's defence efforts.

Background:

The United States and the Netherlands have thwarted a Russian-backed propaganda campaign using artificial intelligence to spread disinformation in Western countries.

A few months ago, European intelligence agencies warned their governments that Russia was planning acts of sabotage across the continent.

