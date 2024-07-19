All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US State Department reacts to Russia's latest nuclear threats

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 19 July 2024, 01:18
US State Department reacts to Russia's latest nuclear threats
Photo: Getty Images

As Russia once again threatens the West with the possible deployment of nuclear weapons in Europe, the US State Department has said it will continue to monitor Russia's actions.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Vedant Patel, a spokesperson for the US State Department

Quote: "Any kind of rhetoric, language in talking about the use or deployment of nuclear warheads is, of course, concerning and something that we’ll continue to pay close attention to."

Advertisement:

Details: Patel gave a reminder that the Russians have been making such statements from time to time since the beginning of their full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

Quote: "So I don’t want to speculate. But we are, of course, continuing to monitor [the situation] closely."

Previously: Russia has said it would not rule out the deployment of missiles, including nuclear weapons, in response to the US’s deployment of long-range weaponry in Germany.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • During the NATO summit in Washington, DC, it was announced that the United States and Germany had agreed to deploy, among other things, Tomahawk missiles in Germany to strengthen deterrence and protect their NATO partners.
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the plan to deploy US long-range missiles in his country. Scholz said the decision "fits perfectly into the German government's security strategy".
  • On 13 July, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that European capitals could become "potential targets" if their countries agree to host US long-range missiles.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russianuclear weaponsUSA
Advertisement:

Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos

Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video

Ukraine can't join EU without resolving Volyn tragedy issue – Polish Defence Minister

Russians set up new military base 200 km from front line

Ukraine's Security Service detains former journalist who called for armed protest against mobilisation

Yacht of Ukrainian oligarch close to Putin indefinitely frozen in Croatia

All News
Russia
Russia sentences American journalist to 16 years in prison on "espionage" charges
Ukraine has great strategy for waging war against Russia, NATO general says
Helicopter with Russia's Federal Security Service officers disappears in Yakutia
RECENT NEWS
09:38
Russian top military official injured in car explosion in Moscow, loses feet – photos
09:02
Russian morning attack on Kharkiv Oblast: stable on fire, industrial building and 5 cars damaged – photos, video
08:58
Air-raid warning issued on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukrainian ports
08:55
Ukraine's air defence destroys 17 of 23 Russian Shahed drones on 24 July
08:31
Total of 150 combat clashes over past day, with most attacks occurring on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:23
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones, damaging port infrastructure and house: 3 people injured– photos
07:47
Russians hit Kherson overnight, killing elderly woman
07:33
Russia has lost 570,000 soldiers
06:42
China should hear about war directly from Ukraine – US State Department spokesman
06:08
ISW analyses proposal by Russian Duma to punish Russian soldiers for using personal devices
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: