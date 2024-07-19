US State Department reacts to Russia's latest nuclear threats

As Russia once again threatens the West with the possible deployment of nuclear weapons in Europe, the US State Department has said it will continue to monitor Russia's actions.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Vedant Patel, a spokesperson for the US State Department

Quote: "Any kind of rhetoric, language in talking about the use or deployment of nuclear warheads is, of course, concerning and something that we’ll continue to pay close attention to."

Details: Patel gave a reminder that the Russians have been making such statements from time to time since the beginning of their full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

Quote: "So I don’t want to speculate. But we are, of course, continuing to monitor [the situation] closely."

Previously: Russia has said it would not rule out the deployment of missiles, including nuclear weapons, in response to the US’s deployment of long-range weaponry in Germany.

Background:

During the NATO summit in Washington, DC, it was announced that the United States and Germany had agreed to deploy, among other things, Tomahawk missiles in Germany to strengthen deterrence and protect their NATO partners.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the plan to deploy US long-range missiles in his country. Scholz said the decision "fits perfectly into the German government's security strategy".

On 13 July, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned that European capitals could become "potential targets" if their countries agree to host US long-range missiles.

