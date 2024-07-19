Zelenskyy: Diplomacy can help liberate all territories

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the world should put pressure on Russia to come to the negotiating table and discuss the end of the war.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the ВВС

Details: The Ukrainian leader said that the entire world needs to put pressure on Russia to convince it to sit down for negotiations and consider the possibility of ending the war.

Quote: "It doesn’t mean that all territories are won back by force. I think the power of diplomacy can help."

Details: Zelenskyy added that a weakened Russia on the battlefield would put Ukraine in a stronger position at the negotiating table.

Quote: "By putting pressure on Russia, I think it is possible to agree to a diplomatic settlement."

Details: Zelenskyy also commented on the expected timing of his resignation as president.

"…not until the war is over," he said.

Background:

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) pointed out that Ukraine's demands for a peace plan are justified, while Russia's are a violation of international law.

A total of 44% of residents of Ukraine believe that the time for official peace talks between Ukraine and Russia has come, while 35% are convinced that it has not. At the same time, the vast majority of respondents disagree with Russian leader Vladimir Putin's conditions.

