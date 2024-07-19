All Sections
Helicopter with Russia's Federal Security Service officers disappears in Yakutia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 19 July 2024, 11:24
Helicopter with Russia's Federal Security Service officers disappears in Yakutia
Robinson helicopter. Stock photo: TASS

The search operation for a Robinson R44II helicopter, which disappeared after an emergency beacon went off in the Aldansky District, is underway in Russiaʼs Yakutia.

Source: Radio Liberty's Russian Service

Details: Radio Liberty reports that the East Siberian Transport Prosecutor's Office of the Russian Federation has been informed of the incident. At the same time, SakhaDay outlet reports, the pilot and three Russiaʼs Federal Security Service officers are on board.

Quote: "On the night of 19 July, 80 kilometres from the village of Chagda, the Robinson helicopter's Ecospas emergency beacon went off. The helicopter was carrying out an unregistered flight in the Aldansky District. There is no contact with the crew."

Employees of the Yakutsk Regional Search and Rescue Base started the search from Magan Airport near Yakutsk. The distance to the beacon that went off is about 440 kilometres. Polar Airlines aircraft are involved in the search.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
