Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian "shadow fleet"

Iryna KutielievaFriday, 19 July 2024, 08:10
Scholz aims to intensify fight against Russian shadow fleet
Olaf Scholz. Photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced plans to intensify efforts against Russia's oil "shadow fleet."

Source: European Pravda, citing Scholz, following the European Political Community summit, as reported by Handelsblatt

The German Chancellor noted that Russia is trying to export oil to fund its war against Ukraine. 

Scholz emphasised that the old tankers Russia uses for transporting oil pose a risk to maritime safety, as well as to the seas and the environment. 

Quote: "The EU has already responded with sanctions. Now we want to join forces in a global coalition to put an end to this shadow fleet," he added.

Background:

  • On 24 June, the EU Council announced new anti-Russian sanctions targeting tankers belonging to Russia's oil "shadow fleet."
  • Earlier, the EU expressed concern about environmental risks to the Mediterranean Sea due to tankers bypassing sanctions.

