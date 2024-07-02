The hardest part was the injustice and humiliation – Crimean Tatar leader on Russian captivity

Nariman Dzhelyal, Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis, an executive body which represents the Crimean Tatar people, has given his first interview since his release from Russian captivity.

Source: Dzhelyal in an interview with the TV channel Rada

Quote: "The most difficult thing [about Russian captivity – ed.] was actually two things. Firstly, the injustice and humiliation, the contempt for your rights, everything that should be available to a person today. It's really hard when you’re fighting, trying to tell people the truth, and people are like a concrete wall... It's really hard to go through all this...

Advertisement:

And secondly, it’s very difficult when you are worried about your loved ones."

Details: Dzhelyal recalled that he lost his father while he was in captivity.

He also shared his vision of the end of the war. As he puts it, the war started in Crimea and it should end with its liberation.

Advertisement:

He also noted that liberation will be only the beginning, as the 10 years of occupation have affected the population in every possible way.

Dzhelyal said that since being released, he has been in touch with his friends and acquaintances who are now in Crimea. They are waiting to return to Ukraine, he said.

Background: On 28 June, 10 civilians returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity. Among them were Nariman Dzhelyal, who was captured in Crimea in 2021, and some priests of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church who were taken prisoner in Berdiansk for resisting the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!