All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Satellite images emerge showing Russian Millerovo airfield after drone attack

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 21 July 2024, 00:25
Satellite images emerge showing Russian Millerovo airfield after drone attack
Russian Millerovo airfield after the drone attack. Photo: Screenshot from video by Radio Liberty

Radio Liberty has released satellite images of the Millerovo airfield in Rostov Oblast, Russia, following a drone strike. The images reveal damage to the premises of a maintenance facility and a fuel and lubricant depot.

Source: Radio Liberty

Details: The airfield was attacked by drones on the night of 19-20 July.

Advertisement:

A satellite image taken after the strike shows three seats of fire. Based on Wikimapia data, one of them is located at the maintenance facility, another is in an open area, and the third is where one of the fuel and lubricant depots was situated.

Advertisement:

The satellite photo confirms the claims made by Russian sources that the aircraft had not been damaged in the drone strike.

Background:

  • On the night of 19-20 July, Vasily Golubev, Governor of Russia's Rostov Oblast, claimed that Russian air defence units had destroyed 26 UAVs. Reports emerged on social media of powerful strikes near the Millerovo airfield and explosions near an oil depot.

 Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiadroneswar
Advertisement:

Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy

Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims

Russia attacked 145 Ukrainian infrastructure facilities on Saturday

Ukraine's Air Force downed 1 Russian missile and 7 out of 8 Shahed drones overnight

Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW

Over 75% of wounded servicemen return to service – Ukraine's Ministry of Defence

All News
Russia
Russia's Defence Ministry lost quarter of Il-76 aircraft due to poor-quality spare parts
Spain detains three Russian volunteer hackers over targeting Ukraine and its allies – ISW
Residents of Anapa, Russia, protest power outages – video
RECENT NEWS
18:52
Ukraine to prepare action plan for peace by end of November – Zelenskyy
18:30
Russians target mine in Donetsk Oblast twice in past two days
18:10
Polish Foreign Ministry offers Hungary to leave EU and NATO after Orbán's claims
18:08
Dream debut: Ukrainian tennis player Kostiuk confidently defeats New Zealand's Sun at 2024 Olympics
16:27
Russians drop explosives on Kherson, wounding 2 people
16:01
Ukrainian tennis player Svitolina confidently starts her performance in 2024 Olympics
15:55
Wagner-associated propagandist killed in Mali
15:38
Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
15:09
Russians strike apartment buildings in Nikopol, wounding 8 civilians, including 2 children – photo
15:05
Ukrainian tennis player withdraws from 2024 Olympic Games
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: