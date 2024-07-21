Satellite images emerge showing Russian Millerovo airfield after drone attack

Russian Millerovo airfield after the drone attack. Photo: Screenshot from video by Radio Liberty

Radio Liberty has released satellite images of the Millerovo airfield in Rostov Oblast, Russia, following a drone strike. The images reveal damage to the premises of a maintenance facility and a fuel and lubricant depot.

Details: The airfield was attacked by drones on the night of 19-20 July.

A satellite image taken after the strike shows three seats of fire. Based on Wikimapia data, one of them is located at the maintenance facility, another is in an open area, and the third is where one of the fuel and lubricant depots was situated.

The satellite photo confirms the claims made by Russian sources that the aircraft had not been damaged in the drone strike.

Background:

On the night of 19-20 July, Vasily Golubev, Governor of Russia's Rostov Oblast, claimed that Russian air defence units had destroyed 26 UAVs. Reports emerged on social media of powerful strikes near the Millerovo airfield and explosions near an oil depot.

