A military volunteer from Poland who fought in the ranks of Ukraine's defence forces has been killed in action in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Polish news agency PAP

Details: It is noted that 22-year-old Polish volunteer Tomasz Sękala joined the International Legion of Ukraine’s defence forces in the autumn of 2023.

He was killed on 13 July near the village of Dibrova, Luhansk Oblast.

The Polish soldier was given a final farewell at Baikove Cemetery in Kyiv on Saturday, 20 July. The ceremony was attended by the Polish Consul in Kyiv, Paweł Owad.

The Polish soldier will be buried in his hometown in the Lublin Voivodeship, Poland.

Background: On Monday, it was reported that a military volunteer from Georgia, Zurab Iashvili, who was wounded in the fighting, had been killed in action in Ukraine.

At the end of June, Estonian citizen Martin Jääger, who fought in Ukraine's defence forces, was killed in action in Luhansk Oblast.

