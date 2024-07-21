All Sections
Zelenskyy on Trump's idea to end war quickly: Question is, who will pay?

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 July 2024, 15:46
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office

Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to US presidential candidate Donald Trump's proposal to end the Russian-Ukrainian war in 24 hours, saying that Ukraine would not agree to "just stop and forget everything".

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the BBC

Quote: "Everybody will be happy if one person in the world, and this person is Donald Trump, can stop the war [in] 24 hours. The question is, what the price is and who will pay?

I'm not meaning that his idea is to push us to pay. But if he wants to do it [in] 24 hours, the simple way is to push us to pay, because it's understandable how – it means just stop and give [Ukrainian land to the Russians] and forget. Sanctions out, everything out.

Putin will take the land. Putin will... make a victory for his society, for the world. And no, nothing, nobody in prison – nothing, any accountability – nothing, tribunal – nothing, zero. Yes, it's a very simple way. But we will never [agree to] this, never. And there is not any guy in the world who can push us to do it.

Because it is not about one president or ten people; it is about a country. The Russians slaughtered so many people, how can you simply forget it? We will not forgive it."

Details: Zelenskyy also reacted to Republican JD Vance's statement that it doesn't matter what happens in Ukraine, suggesting that the American may not fully comprehend what is going on there.

However, the Ukrainian leader stated that if a new team comes to the United States following the elections, he is willing to work with it "without fear of hard work".

