Zelenskyy: No one will agree to a war that lasts another 10 years

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that "no one will agree" to a long-term war, but if it persists, Ukraine will seek a solution to hold elections.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with the BBC

Details: The journalist asked whether Zelenskyy would remain president if the war in Ukraine lasted ten years, as critics may argue that Ukraine is not a democracy in this event.

Quote: "First and foremost, no one will accept a war that will last another ten or more years. It's quite hard. It’s hard for the world, it’s hard for everybody. And I believe that is not quite possible. This is the first point.

There would be a lot of victims. There is quite a lot already, and there would be more. This cannot be allowed. This is the second point.

Third, I would like to hold an election if I can. And if the war drags on (I repeat, we will do everything possible to keep it from dragging on), a solution must be found. I'm not sure which one yet. This is tough because this implies revisions to Ukraine's Constitution. The Constitution cannot be amended during a war, and elections cannot be held during martial law."

When asked if he may reach a point when he would need to delegate power to someone else, Zelenskyy said yes, but only "after the war".

The president also emphasised the importance of ending the war and removing Vladimir Putin from power in the Russian Federation.

"We have to end it [the war – ed.] and we have to end with him, it is very important for our people and our state," he said. When asked if he was talking about Putin, Zelenskyy replied: "Yes."

Background: In the same interview Zelenskyy stated that the world must put pressure on Russia to come to the negotiating table and discuss the end of the war.

