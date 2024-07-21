All Sections
Biden exits presidential race

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO, Serhiy SydorenkoSunday, 21 July 2024, 21:00
Biden exits presidential race
Joe Biden. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Current US President Joe Biden has announced his exit from the presidential race.

Source: Biden on X (Twitter)

Quote: "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

Details: Biden has published a letter in which he announced his exit from the presidential race.

More details: It should be mentioned that Biden did not specify the reason for this decision but promised to do it later, in an address to the nation.

In his letter Biden assured Americans that he considers his presidency successful and expressed his "deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected", thanking his running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris who was "an extraordinary partner in all this work".

A new Democratic candidate must be formally chosen at the party assembly which will be held on 19-21 August. Yet due to legal peculiarities and a short duration of the campaign the candidate will be announced earlier. 

Background: Earlier there were reports that Biden might withdraw his candidacy due to health problems. Trump’s team has announced that in this case it will demand that Biden immediately resign as the President. 

This news has been updated since publication.

