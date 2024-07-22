Ukrainian forces strike Russian TOR anti-aircraft system in occupied Olenivka – video

A screenshot from a video by the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade

Ukrainian forces have struck a hidden Russians TOR air defence system in the occupied settlement of Olenivka.

Source: 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade; Militarnyi

Details: The system was detected by the reconnaissance of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade of Ukraine with the help of a drone.

A reconnaissance drone followed the Russian TOR system up to its base in the village of Olenivka. The Russians were hiding it in an industrial building on the outskirts of the village.

The system was struck from an American HIMARS rocket launcher.

Militarnyi reports that it is highly likely the TOR system was put out of order through a direct strike or with projectile fragments.

