All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian forces destroy Russian repair hub with HIMARS – video

Stepan HaftkoMonday, 17 March 2025, 12:38
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian repair hub with HIMARS – video
The attack on a Russian hub. Photo: 47th Magura Separate Mechanised Brigade

Ukrainian forces have discovered and destroyed a production hub where the soldiers of the 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation repaired their armoured vehicles. The attack has been carried out with HIMARS.

Source: 47th Magura Separate Mechanised Brigade 

Quote: "They [the Russians – ed.] wanted to improve the armour but improved their casualty statistics."

Advertisement:

Details: According to the 47th Brigade, their drones discovered a hub where the Russians were repairing equipment and welding additional protection to their armoured vehicles.

The UAV pilots passed the location information to other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who fired HIMARS and destroyed the hub along with the Russian personnel.

Background: In May 2024, it became known that the United States had authorised Ukraine to use HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems, GMLRS guided munitions and artillery to strike on Russian territory.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warattackHIMARS
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US to discuss technical issues of truce in Saudi Arabia
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
European Commission presents White Paper for EU defence strengthening
Reuters: Evidence of Russia abducting Ukrainian children possibly removed due to Trump terminating programme
Russia attacks Ukraine with 145 drones and ballistic missiles after Trump-Putin talks on ceasefire
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Ukrainian foreign minister: Monitoring 30-day ceasefire should include "international component"
Ukrainian foreign minister states Russia has not yet provided official response to US ceasefire proposal
New Zealand extends sanctions against Russia for another three years
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Russians strike town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast twice, 2 civilians injured – photos
20:32
Russian troops strike Zaporizhzhia: 2 injured
20:23
White House on minerals deal: Peace in Ukraine is priority
20:08
Trump rejects one of Putin's ceasefire demands, White House says
19:49
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and US to discuss technical issues of truce in Saudi Arabia
19:46
Trump promises to help Ukraine secure additional Patriot systems, White House says
18:59
Zelenskyy agrees to US proposal to halt strikes on Russia's energy facilities, Bloomberg says
18:33
Germany approves additional €3bn for Ukraine this year, Reuters says
17:54
Trump speaks of "very good" conversation with Zelenskyy
17:51
Ukraine brings back girl who lived under occupation for over 10 years
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: