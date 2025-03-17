Ukrainian forces have discovered and destroyed a production hub where the soldiers of the 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian Federation repaired their armoured vehicles. The attack has been carried out with HIMARS.

Source: 47th Magura Separate Mechanised Brigade

Quote: "They [the Russians – ed.] wanted to improve the armour but improved their casualty statistics."

Details: According to the 47th Brigade, their drones discovered a hub where the Russians were repairing equipment and welding additional protection to their armoured vehicles.

The UAV pilots passed the location information to other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who fired HIMARS and destroyed the hub along with the Russian personnel.

Background: In May 2024, it became known that the United States had authorised Ukraine to use HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems, GMLRS guided munitions and artillery to strike on Russian territory.

