Russians concentrate their attacks near Novooleksandrivka on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 155 combat clashes have occurred at the front over the past day, with the hottest situation on the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk fronts, where the Russians conducted 30 and 43 attacks respectively.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 23 July

Details: On the Kharkiv front, 10 combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the number of attacks reached 13. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka, Pishchane and Berestove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked near the settlements of Novoserhiivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Terny, Torske and Serebrianka Forest 11 times.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Spirne, Verkhnokamianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Vyimka and Pereizne. A total of eight combat clashes occurred there.

On the Kramatorsk front, the Russians conducted 30 attacks near the settlements of Bondarne, Minkivka, Vasiukivka, Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Ivanivske, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 16 attacks near the settlements of Pivnichne, Toretsk, New-York and Zalizne.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 43 Russian assaults near the settlements of Panteleimonivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Ivanivka, Tymofiivka, Lozuvatske, Prohres, Novoselivka Persha, Vovche, Yasnobrodivka, Umanske and Kalynove. The highest concentration of Russian attacks was near the village of Novooleksandrivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 17 Russian attacks near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka, where the Russians tried to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians continued their attempts to push Ukrainian units out of their positions. Three combat clashes occurred near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

On the Prydniprovske front, four Russian attacks were unsuccessful during the assault on Ukrainian defence lines on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

The situation on the Vremivka and Huliaipole fronts has not changed significantly. On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence, conducting sabotage and reconnaissance activities and attacking settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, depleting the Russians along the entire line of contact.

