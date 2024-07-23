Lieutenant General Carsten Breuer, Chief of Defence of Germany, sees a growing danger in Russia's military build-up.

Source: Breuer in an interview with the Sächsische Zeitung, as cited by n-tv

Details: Breuer said that it is now clear that "the Russian army is orientated towards the West".

"In five to eight years, Moscow's armed forces will be equipped with the material and personnel to attack NATO territory," Breuer said.

He added that this estimate is based on his analysis, information from allied intelligence services and armed forces, and statements by Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin.

"The Russian army produces about 1,000-1,500 additional tanks every year. The five largest European NATO member states have only half that number in their arsenal," said Breuer.

Background:

Several European NATO countries have previously reported the risk of Russian aggression in the near future.

In particular, General Eirik Kristoffersen, the head of the Norwegian Armed Forces, believes that the North Atlantic Alliance's window of opportunity to prepare for a possible confrontation with Russia has shrunk to two to three years.

In addition, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Russia may soon have the military capability to attack NATO as early as 2026-2027.

