Russians try to encircle part of Ukrainian defence forces near Prohres

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 24 July 2024, 01:38
Russians try to encircle part of Ukrainian defence forces near Prohres
The line of contact near Prohres. Screenshot: DeepStateMap

DeepState analysts have pointed out that there is a risk of encirclement of a part of the Ukrainian defence forces grouping near the village of Prohres in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy is trying to encircle a part of the defence forces grouping near Prohres: there is no order to withdraw."

Details: DeepState noted that they were approached by soldiers from the 1st and 3rd battalions of the 31st Separate Mechanised Brigade, who have been defending themselves in the encirclement for the past few days.

It was indicated that the Russians had formed a bottleneck south of Lozuvatske, which requires holding several positions west of height 236.9.

The Russians are trying to get as close to Ivanivka as possible.

Quote: "The operational and tactical situation became critical at the weekend due to the chaotic retreat of one of the infantry brigades. The 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade, which came to the rescue, could not hold back the enemy, who was outnumbering them. Previously, there was already a concentration of two companies in the village."

"The soldiers of the 31st Brigade report the risks and possible consequences to the battalion commanders. The latter support them, but the brigade leadership wants the soldiers to remain encircled – to the last soldier. There is virtually no company command because their commanders are wounded or killed.

We all remember how this kind of approach on Zenit [in Avdiivka – ed.] ended.

We hope that the right decision will be made to save human lives for further fighting, rather than fighting over a forest belt and holding it just for a couple of hours."

Details: DeepState added that the enemy is now approaching Vovche to resume assault operations for the village in the afternoon.

Such actions of the Russians create a number of additional problems in further defence.

