Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 16 February 2024, 14:47
Ukraine's Armed Forces retreat from Zenit positions in Avdiivka to save lives
Avdiivka. Screenshot: Deepstate map on 16 February

Ukraine’s forces have moved away from Zenit, a key defence position in the south of Avdiivka, to save lives and improve the operational situation. The troops are currently regrouping and strengthening their ranks.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group

Quote: "After months of fighting, the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group leadership has taken the decision to withdraw from the Zenit position to the southeastern outskirts of Avdiivka. We held this position for as long as it enabled us to effectively deter and destroy the enemy.

The decision to withdraw was made to protect personnel and improve operational conditions.

Tactically, taking these positions gives the enemy no strategic advantage and does not alter the situation within the Avdiivka defensive operation.

The regrouping of troops, replenishment of supplies, and arrangement of units in new positions are currently underway. There are plans to reinforce units."

Укріпрайон
A defence position in the south of Avdiivka
Deepstate

Background: 

  • Fierce fighting continues in Avdiivka. Ukrainian Defence Forces on the Avdiivka front are being confronted by Russian Special Forces and airborne troops, and in recent days, Russia has also been deploying more armoured vehicles for the offensive.
  • The Third Separate Assault Brigade confirmed on 15 February that it had been urgently redeployed to reinforce Ukrainian troops in the area of Avdiivka and reported that although two Russian brigades had been critically damaged on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders were being forced to "fight 360 degrees" and the Russians were transferring new forces to Avdiivka.

Armed Forces
Tavriia Operational Strategic Group explains why Avdiivka must be held
Russia uses phosphorus in Avdiivka – 3rd Assault Brigade – video
Russia concentrates more troops on Orikhiv front than near Avdiivka, planning to assault Robotyne
