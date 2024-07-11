Ukraine signs security agreement with Romania

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis after signing a bilateral security cooperation agreement. Photo: Ukrainian President’s Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis have signed a bilateral security cooperation agreement in Washington.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian President's Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The agreement is notable for its inclusion of specific points of cooperation aimed at enhancing security in the Black Sea region. Romania will assist Ukraine in mine clearance efforts in the Black Sea and provide support through EU and NATO instruments.

Bucharest, together with its partners, will also assist the F-16 training centre to train Ukrainian pilots, thus contributing to the air force coalition capabilities. Additionally, Romania pledges support for Ukraine's defence industry.

Separate sections of the document cover intelligence and counterintelligence, cybersecurity, information security, humanitarian mine clearance, sanctions, and Ukraine's recovery and rebuilding.

In addition, the agreement sets out a mechanism for a 24-hour emergency response in the event of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine or a significant escalation.

Romania will transfer a Patriot air defence missile system to Ukraine and continue to support Ukraine with the same commitment as demonstrated from 2022 to 2024. Furthermore, Romania will facilitate expedited transit of all necessary equipment through its territory to Ukraine.

Background:

Ukraine has signed 23 bilateral security agreements, namely with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Iceland, Norway, Japan, the United States, the European Union, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Luxembourg, and Romania.

On 20 June, Romania officially decided to transfer one Patriot system to Ukraine.

Later, at the NATO summit, US President Joe Biden elaborated that this system would be transferred to Ukraine as part of a significant strengthening of Ukraine's air defence.

