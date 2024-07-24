All Sections
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones, damaging port infrastructure and house: 3 people injured– photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 24 July 2024, 08:23
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones, damaging port infrastructure and house: 3 people injured– photos
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast. Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

The Russians attacked the city of Izmail in Odesa Oblast on the night of 23-24 July with Shahed drones, damaging port infrastructure, a residential building and injuring three people.

Source: Izmail District State Administration on Facebook; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Odesa Oblast Military Administration: "Russia has once again attacked the Izmail district at night. In violation of the established laws and customs of war, Russia intentionally conducted a large-scale drone strike with Shahed kamikaze drones, damaging port infrastructure in the city of Izmail."

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast.
Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

Details: The administration reported that a five-storey residential building had been damaged and three people injured. 

"The night attack resulted in hits on a residential five-storey building in Izmail, causing partial damage to the windows, stairwells and facade of the building without subsequent fires. No people were killed. Sadly, three individuals had to be hospitalised," the administration stated.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast.
Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

Details: Emergency services are operating at the scene.

Kiper said the attack had caused damage to several port infrastructure buildings.

"Three lorries were damaged. A fire also broke out at the scene, which was promptly extinguished by the State Emergency Service," he reported.

Odesa Oblast
Russians strike Odesa Oblast, targeting civilian facilities – photos
Ukrainian forces downed Iskander missile heading for Odesa Oblast on 18 July
Ukrainian Air Force clarifies that Russia used ballistic missile to attack Odesa Oblast at night
