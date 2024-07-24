Russians attack Odesa Oblast with Shahed drones, damaging port infrastructure and house: 3 people injured– photos

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa Oblast. Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

The Russians attacked the city of Izmail in Odesa Oblast on the night of 23-24 July with Shahed drones, damaging port infrastructure, a residential building and injuring three people.

Source: Izmail District State Administration on Facebook; Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Odesa Oblast Military Administration: "Russia has once again attacked the Izmail district at night. In violation of the established laws and customs of war, Russia intentionally conducted a large-scale drone strike with Shahed kamikaze drones, damaging port infrastructure in the city of Izmail."

Details: The administration reported that a five-storey residential building had been damaged and three people injured.

"The night attack resulted in hits on a residential five-storey building in Izmail, causing partial damage to the windows, stairwells and facade of the building without subsequent fires. No people were killed. Sadly, three individuals had to be hospitalised," the administration stated.

Details: Emergency services are operating at the scene.

Kiper said the attack had caused damage to several port infrastructure buildings.

"Three lorries were damaged. A fire also broke out at the scene, which was promptly extinguished by the State Emergency Service," he reported.

