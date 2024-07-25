All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US and Canada intercept Russian and Chinese bombers ahead of Biden's speech

Iryna BalachukThursday, 25 July 2024, 07:30
US and Canada intercept Russian and Chinese bombers ahead of Biden's speech
Bombers. Photo: North American Aerospace Defense Command on X

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has reported that it sent fighter jets to intercept two Russian Tu-95 bombers and two Chinese H-6 bombers near the coast of Alaska ahead of President Joe Biden's first address in the Oval Office after announcing his exit from the presidential race.

Source: North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) on Х; Fox News

Quote from NORAD: "NORAD detected, tracked, and intercepted two Russian TU-95 and two PRC H-6 military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on 24 July 2024. NORAD fighter jets from the United States and Canada conducted the intercept."

Advertisement:

Fox News highlighted that this was the first instance of Russia and China conducting a joint bomber patrol near Alaska. 

The NORAD statement was published less than an hour before Biden was scheduled to give a speech in his first public appearance after announcing that he would not run for a second presidential term.

NORAD added that the Russian and Chinese aircraft remained in international airspace and did not cross US or Canadian sovereign airspace.

Advertisement:

Quote from Fox News: "This Russian and PRC activity in the Alaska ADIZ is not seen as a threat, and NORAD will continue to monitor competitor activity near North America and meet presence with presence."

It is currently unclear if this activity was related to Biden's address.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USACanadaRussiaChina
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
USA
China should hear about war directly from Ukraine – US State Department spokesman
Ukraine's defence minister discusses urgency of lifting ban on long-range strikes with US counterpart
Biden delegates authority over Ukraine support act to US Treasury and State Departments
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: