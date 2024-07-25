US and Canada intercept Russian and Chinese bombers ahead of Biden's speech

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has reported that it sent fighter jets to intercept two Russian Tu-95 bombers and two Chinese H-6 bombers near the coast of Alaska ahead of President Joe Biden's first address in the Oval Office after announcing his exit from the presidential race.

Source: North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) on Х; Fox News

Quote from NORAD: "NORAD detected, tracked, and intercepted two Russian TU-95 and two PRC H-6 military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on 24 July 2024. NORAD fighter jets from the United States and Canada conducted the intercept."

Advertisement:

Fox News highlighted that this was the first instance of Russia and China conducting a joint bomber patrol near Alaska.

The NORAD statement was published less than an hour before Biden was scheduled to give a speech in his first public appearance after announcing that he would not run for a second presidential term.

NORAD added that the Russian and Chinese aircraft remained in international airspace and did not cross US or Canadian sovereign airspace.

Advertisement:

Quote from Fox News: "This Russian and PRC activity in the Alaska ADIZ is not seen as a threat, and NORAD will continue to monitor competitor activity near North America and meet presence with presence."

It is currently unclear if this activity was related to Biden's address.

Support UP or become our patron!