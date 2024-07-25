Ukrainian air defence down 25 Shahed drones overnight, 3 drones enter Romania

The Russians attacked the south of Odesa Oblast and central oblasts with Shahed strike drones on the night of 24-25 July, and Ukrainian air defence downed 25 out of 38 UAVs.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers attacked with Shahed strike drones from Cape Chauda in Crimea and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, on the night of 24-25 July.

Advertisement:

Last night, the enemy used 38 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs, targeting infrastructure facilities in several directions, including the south of Odesa Oblast and central regions of Ukraine."

Details: The air attack was reportedly repelled by Air Force anti-aircraft missile troops and electronic warfare units, along with mobile fire groups from the defence forces.

As a result of the air battle, 25 strike UAVs were shot down. Three more Shahed drones were lost after crossing the state border with Romania.

Advertisement:

Air defence was deployed in Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.

Support UP or become our patron!