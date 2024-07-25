All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian air defence down 25 Shahed drones overnight, 3 drones enter Romania

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 25 July 2024, 09:03
Ukrainian air defence down 25 Shahed drones overnight, 3 drones enter Romania
Photo: Getty Images

The Russians attacked the south of Odesa Oblast and central oblasts with Shahed strike drones on the night of 24-25 July, and Ukrainian air defence downed 25 out of 38 UAVs.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "The occupiers attacked with Shahed strike drones from Cape Chauda in Crimea and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, on the night of 24-25 July. 

Advertisement:

Last night, the enemy used 38 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs, targeting infrastructure facilities in several directions, including the south of Odesa Oblast and central regions of Ukraine."

Details: The air attack was reportedly repelled by Air Force anti-aircraft missile troops and electronic warfare units, along with mobile fire groups from the defence forces. 

As a result of the air battle, 25 strike UAVs were shot down. Three more Shahed drones were lost after crossing the state border with Romania. 

Advertisement:

Air defence was deployed in Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Shahed droneair defenceUkraine's Air Forcewar
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
Shahed drone
Air-raid warning issued again on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukraine
Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drones near Kyiv
Air-raid warning issued on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukrainian ports
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: