Ukrainian air defence down 25 Shahed drones overnight, 3 drones enter Romania
The Russians attacked the south of Odesa Oblast and central oblasts with Shahed strike drones on the night of 24-25 July, and Ukrainian air defence downed 25 out of 38 UAVs.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram
Quote: "The occupiers attacked with Shahed strike drones from Cape Chauda in Crimea and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, on the night of 24-25 July.
Last night, the enemy used 38 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs, targeting infrastructure facilities in several directions, including the south of Odesa Oblast and central regions of Ukraine."
Details: The air attack was reportedly repelled by Air Force anti-aircraft missile troops and electronic warfare units, along with mobile fire groups from the defence forces.
As a result of the air battle, 25 strike UAVs were shot down. Three more Shahed drones were lost after crossing the state border with Romania.
Air defence was deployed in Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts.
