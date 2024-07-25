Ukraine's National Guard Commander: Russians will exhaust capabilities and shift to defence within month

Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, believes that Russian troops will lose their ability to conduct active offensives on multiple fronts simultaneously within a month to a month and a half, and they will shift to a defensive position.

Source: Pivnenko in an interview with Ukrinform news agency, asked how he assessed the situation on the front line

Quote: "It's difficult. But the enemy's offensive capabilities are not limitless, and they will continue to suffer losses... I believe that within a month to a month and a half, they will not be able to carry out active offensives on multiple fronts simultaneously and will have to shift to a defensive stance. Meanwhile, we need to form and prepare our units."

Details: The general said it is necessary to find the Russians' weak points and avoid their strong ones.

"We need to adapt, change our management model, set tasks: if something doesn't work, try an asymmetric approach. But you can't change everything drastically; it takes time, especially when it comes to systemic changes," he stated.

Asked about Western analysts' reports that the situation with fortifications in Ukraine is finally improving, Pivnenko noted that when adopting a defensive stance, it is essential to dig in deeply and do so thoroughly.

Overall, Pivnenko expressed the view that Ukraine will still be able to withstand the situation.

Quote: "We need to evolve. If we stay constantly one step ahead and think about the future, everything will be alright. The most important things right now are preparation, development of training centres, procurement of weapons, military equipment, production of military hardware, drones, armoured vehicles, air defence systems, MANPADS and ammunition."

Background: In late April 2024, in an interview with Liga.net, commenting on a potential new Russian summer offensive, Pivnenko assured that "the enemy will not achieve their goal."

