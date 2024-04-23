Russians would take years to capture Kharkiv – Ukraine's National Guard chief

The Russians may attempt to conquer Kharkiv, but they will fail because it will cost significant resources and time.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), in an interview with Liga.net

Quote: "They can try [to conquer Kharkiv – ed.]. But it won't work. They can only act conventionally: two or three fronts as distractions, one primary. However, in the case of Kharkiv, this approach will be difficult because attempts to damage essential and civilian infrastructure will persist.

Advertisement:

They'll have to struggle for years to seize Kharkiv. Consider how long Bakhmut and Avdiivka held. It is easier for the Russians to change the leadership of the Russian Federation and forsake their goals than to conquer the city, resulting in the deaths of thousands more soldiers."

Details: Commenting on the new possible summer offensive of the Russians, Pivnenko assured that "it will not achieve its goal".

Quote: "Russia will not be able to take either Zaporizhzhia or Kharkiv. Even if they try something in the direction of Kyiv, that’s just for show. Although I expect some difficulties. There will be an onslaught, they will try to move forward where they can."

Background:

The Financial Times, citing Ukrainian and Western officials, wrote that Russia may be gearing up for a large-scale offensive in late spring or summer, intending to seize more territory in Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

In March 2024, the Centre for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) noted that the information about Russian forces preparing to launch an offensive on the city of Kharkiv is part of Russia's propaganda of fear campaign and is not true.

Support UP or become our patron!