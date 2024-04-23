All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians would take years to capture Kharkiv – Ukraine's National Guard chief

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 23 April 2024, 14:12
Russians would take years to capture Kharkiv – Ukraine's National Guard chief
Oleksandr Pivnenko. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

The Russians may attempt to conquer Kharkiv, but they will fail because it will cost significant resources and time.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), in an interview with Liga.net

Quote: "They can try [to conquer Kharkiv – ed.]. But it won't work. They can only act conventionally: two or three fronts as distractions, one primary. However, in the case of Kharkiv, this approach will be difficult because attempts to damage essential and civilian infrastructure will persist.

Advertisement:

They'll have to struggle for years to seize Kharkiv. Consider how long Bakhmut and Avdiivka held. It is easier for the Russians to change the leadership of the Russian Federation and forsake their goals than to conquer the city, resulting in the deaths of thousands more soldiers."

Details: Commenting on the new possible summer offensive of the Russians, Pivnenko assured that "it will not achieve its goal".

Quote: "Russia will not be able to take either Zaporizhzhia or Kharkiv. Even if they try something in the direction of Kyiv, that’s just for show. Although I expect some difficulties. There will be an onslaught, they will try to move forward where they can."

Background:

  • The Financial Times, citing Ukrainian and Western officials, wrote that Russia may be gearing up for a large-scale offensive in late spring or summer, intending to seize more territory in Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
  • In March 2024, the Centre for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) noted that the information about Russian forces preparing to launch an offensive on the city of Kharkiv is part of Russia's propaganda of fear campaign and is not true.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkivwar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs at least 7 Patriot air defence systems, allies can't waste time

UK intelligence reports 900% surge in murders committed by military in Russia

US intelligence agencies believe Putin did not order Navalny's killing – WSJ

Former Ukrainian journalist killed in action

Ukrainian air defence downs 21 out of 34 Russian missiles overnight

Russia seriously damage equipment at 4 thermal power plants, injuries reported

All News
Kharkiv
Explosions ring out in Kharkiv, strike reported
Kharkiv TV tower to be restored only after end of hostilities
Official shares photos showing effects of Russian missile strike on Kharkiv Oblast TV tower
RECENT NEWS
20:18
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs at least 7 Patriot air defence systems, allies can't waste time
19:19
Ukraine's defence forces repelled 24 Russian assaults on Avdiivka front today – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:02
3 women injured in Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
18:50
US finds evidence of China's attempts to influence upcoming US elections – Blinken
18:29
Ukrainian soldiers' relatives hold rally in support of clear military service term – photo
18:01
Japan joins coalition seeking to bring children abducted by Russia back to Ukraine
17:51
Three civilians injured, one seriously, in Russian attack on Kozatske, Kherson Oblast
17:47
Former Russian president threatens to seize property of US citizens in response to confiscation of Russian assets
17:19
Ukrainian forces dismiss as fake information about withdrawal of Abrams tanks from battlefield due to drones
17:07
UK intelligence reports 900% surge in murders committed by military in Russia
All News
Advertisement: