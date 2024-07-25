All Sections
755 or Ukraine's National Guard soldiers liberated from Russian captivity

Iryna BalachukThursday, 25 July 2024, 11:40
Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine. Photo: Ukrinform

As of July 2024, 755 National Guard soldiers were liberated from Russian captivity, says Oleksandr Pivnenko, the Commander of Ukraine's National Guard.

Corrected: Earlier, the Ukrinform article said that 755 members of the National Guard of Ukraine remained in Russian captivity. Later, Ukrinform changed this information, stating that 755 guardsmen were liberated from captivity.

Source: Pivnenko in an interview with Ukrinform 

Quote: "755. Many were captured in Mariupol. Therefore, there is still a large share of Azovites and fighters of our other units, whom we are trying to return (Azovites, in this case, is the collective name for the defenders of the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol – ed.) ."

Details: At the same time, Pivnenko emphasised that national guardsmen are being brought back to Ukraine almost in each prisoner swap: "We are continuously in communication with necessary departments and families. I always emphasise that our goal is to bring everyone home."

Pivnenko further stated that during every prisoner swap, he meets with one of the national guardsmen who were exchanged. He added that when patients arrive at medical and rehabilitation facilities, they are allowed "2-3 days to adapt, calmly process everything, and have all their documents restored."

Pivnenko stated that the social support’s main priority is to provide comprehensive treatment and rehabilitation to soldiers who were held in Russian captivity. But at the same time, units and officers of social support work to solve all other issues of social protection, providing information on the possibility of further service, training or dismissal.

"Some go to the front right after captivity, saying: I want to join my brothers, I will fight," Pivnenko concluded.

Background: The latest round of exchange took place on 17 July. Ukraine brought 95 of its defenders back from Russian captivity.

