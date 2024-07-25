All Sections
Russians drop bomb on Kindiika in Kherson Oblast, injuring a couple

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 25 July 2024, 20:14
Screenshot: Kindiika on Google Maps

The Russians have dropped explosives from a drone on the village of Kindiika in Kherson Oblast. A man and a woman have been injured.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: A 58-year-old man and his 54-year-old wife are said to be injured. They sought medical help for blast and shrapnel wounds. 

Doctors provided assistance to the couple on the site, and they refused to be hospitalised.

Background: On the morning of 25 July, the Russian military attacked Kindiika in Kherson Oblast with a drone, killing a 51-year-old resident.

