Russians drop bomb on Kindiika in Kherson Oblast, injuring a couple
Thursday, 25 July 2024, 20:14
The Russians have dropped explosives from a drone on the village of Kindiika in Kherson Oblast. A man and a woman have been injured.
Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration
Details: A 58-year-old man and his 54-year-old wife are said to be injured. They sought medical help for blast and shrapnel wounds.
Doctors provided assistance to the couple on the site, and they refused to be hospitalised.
Background: On the morning of 25 July, the Russian military attacked Kindiika in Kherson Oblast with a drone, killing a 51-year-old resident.
