Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast overnight

Ukrainian air defence systems were responding to a Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 25-26 July.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The movement of enemy UAVs has been detected! Air defence forces are operating in the region."

Details: Local authorities also asked people not to take photos or videos of the defenders' combat efforts – and also not to neglect the safety rules: stay in shelters until the all-clear was given.

Update: The all-clear was given at 03:31.

