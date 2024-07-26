Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv Oblast overnight
Friday, 26 July 2024, 01:56
Ukrainian air defence systems were responding to a Russian drone attack in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 25-26 July.
Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram
Quote: "The movement of enemy UAVs has been detected! Air defence forces are operating in the region."
Advertisement:
Details: Local authorities also asked people not to take photos or videos of the defenders' combat efforts – and also not to neglect the safety rules: stay in shelters until the all-clear was given.
Update: The all-clear was given at 03:31.
