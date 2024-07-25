All Sections
Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drones near Kyiv

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 25 July 2024, 02:55
Ukrainian air defence responds to Russian drones near Kyiv
Air defence mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian air defence systems responded to a Russian Shahed drone attack in Kyiv Oblast on the night of 24-25 July.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "UAVs were detected in the airspace. Air defence forces are shooting them down."

Details: Local authorities also asked everyone to stay in shelters until the all-clear was given and ensure their own safety. 

In addition, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration asked people to observe information silence, which means not to film or post the defenders’ combat efforts online.

Update: At 03:43, Kyiv City State Administration reported that air defence was responding to Russian drones in the outskirts of Kyiv.

Subjects: air defenceKyiv OblastShahed dronewar
