Spain announces supply of Hawk air defence system to Ukraine

Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles has had a telephone conversation with her Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umierov, during which she announced the provision of a Hawk air defence system to Ukraine.

Details: During the conversation, Umierov informed Robles about the situation on the battlefield, as well as the most urgent needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In turn, Robles spoke in detail about the upcoming deliveries of military equipment. She also highlighted the significant progress in the training of 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

Robles also informed Umierov about the upcoming delivery of materials necessary for Ukraine to have a fully operational Hawk anti-aircraft battery in September, which will strengthen the air defence capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

She also stressed the humanitarian aspect of Spanish support, including assistance to orphans and families of Ukrainian soldiers.

Background:

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his expectation that the said air defence systems would arrive in Ukraine as soon as possible.

As reported, during the opening of the NATO summit, US President Joe Biden announced the supply of five air defence systems to Ukraine, including a Patriot.

