Shahed drone wreckage falls in Romania: Foreign Ministry summons Russian representative

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the acting Russian chargé d'affaires following the intrusion of Shahed drones into Romanian airspace.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Romanian news agency Agerpres

Details: The Romanian Foreign Ministry expressed a strong protest to the Russian diplomat regarding the wreckage of Shahed drones falling on Romanian territory and condemned the repeated Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

The Romanian side also emphasised the recklessness of military strikes, including those in close proximity to Romania’s border, which threaten national security.

Background:

Earlier, Romania scrambled F-16 fighters due to a Russian attack on Ukraine's south using Shahed drones. Specialists were also sent to inspect the area around the village of Plauru located just opposite the Ukrainian city of Izmail, as drone wreckage might have fallen there.

The Romanian Ministry of Defence later confirmed that wreckage identified as parts of Russian Geran-1/2 drones was found in one of three areas designated as possible crash sites.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported that three Russian drones had entered Romanian territory.

NATO, following the discovery of the wreckage of Russian drones in Romania, stated that there had been no information about a "deliberate attack" on NATO territory.

