All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Possible Shahed wreckage found on Romanian bank of Danube – photo

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 25 July 2024, 12:48
Possible Shahed wreckage found on Romanian bank of Danube – photo
Photo: Collage X/ debraila.ro

The Digi24 media outlet, citing army sources, reported that the Romanian military, who were instructed to inspect the Romanian Danube bank after a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian ports, found metal fragments that could be the wreckage of downed Shaheds.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Digi24, a 24-hour Romanian TV news channel

Details: The wreckage was allegedly found near the village of Plauru, on the Romanian coast opposite Izmail. 

Advertisement:
 
The border between Ukraine and Romania near the city of Izmail
Screenshot: Google maps

Background: 

  • On the night of 24-25 July, an air-raid warning was issued for Romanian settlements on the Danube for the second night in a row. Romania deployed F-16 fighter jets during the attack on Wednesday night, and the Ministry of Defence said it would search for the wreckage of the Shahed jet that could potentially fall on the Romanian shore. 
  • On the morning of 25 July, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force said that three Shaheds that attacked southern Ukraine at night had flown into Romanian territory and then disappeared from Ukrainian air defence.
  • Bucharest has not yet commented on the report.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RomaniaUkraineShahed drone
Advertisement:

Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

All News
Romania
Air-raid warning issued again on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukraine
Romania's F-16 fighter jets took off overnight because of threat of Shaheds over Danube
Air-raid warning issued on Romanian side of Danube due to Russian attack on Ukrainian ports
RECENT NEWS
22:13
US sees no link between prisoner exchange talks and war in Ukraine
21:42
Navalny was to be exchanged as part of deal with Russia – White House
21:27
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to negotiate security agreement with another European country
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women's doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: