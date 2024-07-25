Possible Shahed wreckage found on Romanian bank of Danube – photo

The Digi24 media outlet, citing army sources, reported that the Romanian military, who were instructed to inspect the Romanian Danube bank after a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian ports, found metal fragments that could be the wreckage of downed Shaheds.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Digi24, a 24-hour Romanian TV news channel

Details: The wreckage was allegedly found near the village of Plauru, on the Romanian coast opposite Izmail.

The border between Ukraine and Romania near the city of Izmail Screenshot: Google maps

Background:

On the night of 24-25 July, an air-raid warning was issued for Romanian settlements on the Danube for the second night in a row. Romania deployed F-16 fighter jets during the attack on Wednesday night, and the Ministry of Defence said it would search for the wreckage of the Shahed jet that could potentially fall on the Romanian shore.

On the morning of 25 July, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force said that three Shaheds that attacked southern Ukraine at night had flown into Romanian territory and then disappeared from Ukrainian air defence.

Bucharest has not yet commented on the report.

