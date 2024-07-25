Romanian foreign minister confirms Shahed drone fragments were found in Romania

Luminița Odobescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, has commented on the incidents with Shahed drones, which Russia uses to attack Ukraine and which have violated Romanian air space.

Source: Odobescu on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Odobescu confirmed that wreckage of Russian drones were found on Romanian territory.

Advertisement:

Quote: "More heinous attacks have been perpetrated by Russia against Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. Debris has been found on Romanian territory."

She added that Romania informed its allies about the incident and coordinated its actions with them.

"Romania strongly condemns these irresponsible actions," she stressed.

Advertisement:

Background:

On the night of 24-25 July, an air-raid warning was issued for Romanian settlements on the Danube for the second night in a row. Romania deployed F-16 fighter jets during the attack, and the Ministry of Defence said it would search for the wreckage of the Shahed drone that could potentially fall on the Romanian bank.

On the morning of 25 July, the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force said that three Shaheds that attacked southern Ukraine at night had flown into Romanian territory and then disappeared from the radars of the Ukrainian air defence.

The media reported that possible Shahed wreckage was found near the village of Plauru, on the Romanian bank opposite the Ukrainian city of Izmail.

Support UP or become our patron!