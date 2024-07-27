Russians attack Sumy Oblast, using 17 air-dropped mines in one area

Aftermath of the attacks on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russians have attacked six hromadas of Sumy Oblast 16 times over the past 24 hours, dropping 17 mines on one of them. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village, or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 69 explosions were recorded. Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman and Shalyhyne hromadas came under attacks."

Details: The Russians attacked Esman hromada from Russian territory with FPV drones (nine explosions).

Krasnopillia hromada was attacked with artillery and mortars (27 explosions).

Russian artillery hit Bilopillia hromada (six explosions).

A Russian UAV dropping a VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenade, an aircraft launching five unguided rockets and FPV drone attacks were recorded in Yunakivka hromada (eight explosions).

The Russians dropped 17 mines on Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

Shalyhyne hromada came under mortar fire (three explosions).

