Russian forces attack 10 hromadas in Sumy Oblast, killing 1 person and injuring 13

The Russians fired 21 times at Sumy Oblast over the past day, killing a teenager and wounding 13 civilians, including seven children.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: 92 explosions were recorded. Yunakivka, Miropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velykopysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyne and Seredyna-Buda hromadas were attacked (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.).

The Russian forces attacked the Hlukhiv hromada with Grad MLRS (12 explosions). This resulted in the killing of 1 child (14 years old) and injuries to 13 civilians, including seven children.

The Russians attacked Bilopillia hromada with mortars, artillery and MLRS, a total of 19 explosions was recorded.

The Krasnopillia hromada was attacked from the territory of the Russian Federation; the attack involved the use of three FPV drones, and three explosions were reported.

The Russians dropped nine mines on the territory of the Esman hromada.

Attacks with the use of FPV drones were recorded in the Yunakivka hromada, as well as 10 explosions from MLRS projectiles.

The Russian helicopter launched eight unguided rockets at the Myropillia hromada.

Two Russian mines landed onto the territory of the Shalyhyne hromada. There was also an attack using an FPV drone.

The Velykopysarivka hromada was attacked from the territory of the Russian Federation with mortar and automatic grenade launchers, 17 explosions were heard.

There was a mortar attack in the Nova Sloboda hromada: two explosive objects were dropped from a UAV, resulting in 15 explosions.

The UAV dropped an explosive object on the Seredyna-Buda hromada, with 1 explosion reported.

