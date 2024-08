A mobile air defence unit. Photo: Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Ukrainian Joint Forces, on Telegram

Ukraine’s Air Force said that its air defence intercepted a Russian reconnaissance drone in Odesa Oblast in the early hours of Sunday, 28 July.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Odesa Oblast: [Ukrainian] air defence has intercepted a [Russian] reconnaissance drone."

