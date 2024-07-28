All Sections
Finnish President responds to strike on Russian airfield Olenya: We must accept that war will close in to us

Oleh Pavliuk, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 28 July 2024, 11:39
Finnish President responds to strike on Russian airfield Olenya: We must accept that war will close in to us
Olenya airfield on Google Maps

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has said that there are no direct threats to the country's security in the wake of the strike on the Russian airfield Olenya in the Murmansk Oblast which is less than 200 kilometres from the Finnish border.

Source: Finnish broadcaster Yle, European Pravda reports

Details: Stubb said that he had held talks with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson regarding the attack on the Russian airfield.

"The main message is that we have no cause for concern in Finland. We have the situation under control and are able to respond," he said.

Meanwhile, the Finnish president said that Finns should accept the fact that the war will come closer to Finland's borders, as "it is not that far to fly from Helsinki to Kyiv".

"We have to accept the fact that Ukraine has to use all their assets to win this war, and this also means various strikes. So Russia will continue to launch hybrid strikes," Stubb commented.

Ukrainian media reported that Ukrainian drones damaged a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber at the Olenya airbase, located less than 200 kilometres from Finland's northeastern border.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb earlier said that the recent NATO summit in Washington was intended to send a clear message to Vladimir Putin: his war in Ukraine has suffered a fundamental failure.

Subjects: RussiawarFinlanddrones
