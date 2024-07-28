Ukraine's defence forces target oil depot in Russian Kursk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service, in cooperation with other departments of Ukrainian defence forces, has successfully attacked the Polevaya oil depot in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: According to Ukraine’s intelligence, Russian air defence was in operation near the depot.

Following that, massive explosions and a fire were reported, indicating that the tanks storing petroleum products had been hit.

The Polevaya oil depot contains 11 tanks totalling 7,000 cubic metres, and is primarily used to meet the needs of the Russian army.

Quote: "In addition, there is information concerning massive explosions near the Kursk electrical substation.

Details about the consequences of the strikes on both targets are currently being established.

Ukraine’s defence forces continue to take all necessary steps to degrade the Russian invaders' military-economic potential and push Russia to cease their armed assault against Ukraine."

