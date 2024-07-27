Ukrainian intelligence drones attack oil refinery and 3 Russian military airfields

Drones of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence attacked military airfields and an oil refinery in Russia on the night of 26-27 July and the morning of 27 July.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: The Engels airfield in Saratov Oblast, the Dyagilevo airfield in Ryazan Oblast and the Olenya military airfield in Murmansk Oblast were attacked. Additionally, as a result of kamikaze drone attacks, an oil refinery in Ryazan was struck.

Eyewitnesses said on Russian social media that the first explosions at the Dyagilevo military airfield occurred around 06:00 local time. Social media posts indicate that at least three explosions were heard. Additionally, local users are sharing videos of drones flying towards the airfield, followed by an image of a column of black smoke rising above the military facility.

A source said the airfield hosts aircraft such as the Tu-95MS, Tu-22M3, Tu-134UBL, and Il-78, and it also houses an aircraft repair plant.

Explosions at the Engels airfield, where Russian strategic aircraft are based, occurred around 08:00. Local sources report that Russian air defence forces unsuccessfully attempted to shoot down the drones, but then there were distinct explosions from the strikes.

Early reports indicate damage to a TU-22M3 long-range missile-carrying bomber as a result of the strike of aircraft-type UAVs on the Olenya airfield in Murmansk Oblast.

Quote from the source: "At the same time, the Russian Defence Ministry reported that at least 12 kamikaze drones were shot down over Russian territory: in Kursk, Belgorod, Rostov, Bryansk, and Lipetsk oblasts.

The results of the drone strikes on other enemy military targets are currently being clarified."

