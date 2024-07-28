All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin threatens to deploy new missiles if US long-range missiles deployed in Germany

Oleh Pavliuk, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 28 July 2024, 12:25
Putin threatens to deploy new missiles if US long-range missiles deployed in Germany
Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: TASS

Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin leader, has said that if the US Tomahawk long-range missiles are deployed in Germany, Russia will abandon its "unilateral moratorium" on the deployment of medium- and short-range missiles in Europe.

Source: Putin in Saint Petersburg on Sunday, 28 July, reports European Pravda

Details: Putin says if Tomahawks are deployed in Germany, "important Russian state and military facilities, our administrative and industrial centres and defence infrastructure will be within the range of their reach."

Advertisement:

Quote from Putin: "If the United States implements such plans, we will consider ourselves free of the previously undertaken unilateral moratorium on the deployment of medium- and short-range strike weapons, including the enhancement of the capabilities of the coastal troops of our Navy."

Putin also said that Russia has almost completed the development of "a number of [missile] systems" of medium and short range, and Moscow will "take "mirror" measures to deploy them, taking into account the actions of the United States, its satellites in Europe and other regions of the world".

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • During the NATO summit in Washington, it was reported that the US and Germany agreed to deploy Tomahawk missiles in Germany to strengthen deterrence and protect their partners in the Alliance.
  • The Kremlin has warned that European capitals could become "potential targets" if their countries agreed to host US Tomahawk long-range missiles.
  • The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty), signed between the United States and the then-Soviet Union in 1987, banned intermediate-range and short-range missiles. However, both the United States and Russia suspended the treaty in 2019.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaGermanymissile strike
Advertisement:

White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia

updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video

Zelenskyy: Russia will no longer attempt to capture Kharkiv; they have new priority

Serhii Kulish wins silver for Ukraine at 2024 Olympics

Ukrainian forces destroy all 7 Russian Shahed UAVs attacking Ukraine overnight

All News
Russia
Finnish President responds to strike on Russian airfield Olenya: We must accept that war will close in to us
Russians lose another 1180 soldiers and 13 tanks at line of contact
Iran and North Korea provide Russia with lethal aid for its war in Ukraine – ISW
RECENT NEWS
20:25
Sisters Kichenok from Ukraine lose in Olympics women’s doubles tennis quarterfinals
19:46
Zelenskyy says government reshuffle in the works
19:03
White House officially confirms prisoner swap with Russia
18:55
Wall Street Journal confirms journalist Evan Gershkovich released from prison in Russia
18:51
Ukrainian delegation discusses ratification of free trade agreement in Türkiye
18:11
Kremlin comments on idea of Russia's participation in second Peace Summit and possibility of negotiations
17:58
updatedTürkiye confirms exchange of 26 prisoners between Russia and West
17:21
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces stop Russian breakthrough on Toretsk front – video
16:13
Murderer Krasikov and opposition figure Kara-Murza among 24 people exchanged between Russia and Western countries
15:09
Russia releases WSJ journalist and former soldier in major prisoner swap
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: