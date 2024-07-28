Putin threatens to deploy new missiles if US long-range missiles deployed in Germany

Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin leader, has said that if the US Tomahawk long-range missiles are deployed in Germany, Russia will abandon its "unilateral moratorium" on the deployment of medium- and short-range missiles in Europe.

Source: Putin in Saint Petersburg on Sunday, 28 July, reports European Pravda

Details: Putin says if Tomahawks are deployed in Germany, "important Russian state and military facilities, our administrative and industrial centres and defence infrastructure will be within the range of their reach."

Quote from Putin: "If the United States implements such plans, we will consider ourselves free of the previously undertaken unilateral moratorium on the deployment of medium- and short-range strike weapons, including the enhancement of the capabilities of the coastal troops of our Navy."

Putin also said that Russia has almost completed the development of "a number of [missile] systems" of medium and short range, and Moscow will "take "mirror" measures to deploy them, taking into account the actions of the United States, its satellites in Europe and other regions of the world".

Background:

During the NATO summit in Washington, it was reported that the US and Germany agreed to deploy Tomahawk missiles in Germany to strengthen deterrence and protect their partners in the Alliance.

The Kremlin has warned that European capitals could become "potential targets" if their countries agreed to host US Tomahawk long-range missiles.

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty), signed between the United States and the then-Soviet Union in 1987, banned intermediate-range and short-range missiles. However, both the United States and Russia suspended the treaty in 2019.

