Zelenskyy gives order to improve rehabilitation of those released from captivity

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence and the General Staff of the Armed Forces are to roll out a medical information system (MIS) by the end of 2024 to digitalise the rehabilitation of wounded soldiers and those released from captivity.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the first annual international congress on military medicine and mental health

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We need to be more attentive to the wounded. We must be more attentive to those who have come back from Russian hell. This is about mechanisms for reintegrating soldiers who have been released from captivity, establishing a reintegration centre, and ensuring the recovery of servicemen. Everything that can be digitalised should be digitalised."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the Ministry of Defence and the General Staff must roll out the MIS in military units by the end of the year so that "the pathway for the wounded is transparent and clear".

