Indian PM plans to visit Ukraine in August

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 26 July 2024, 23:21
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Photo: President’s Office

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning to visit Ukraine in August for the first time since the war began.

Source: WION citing Indian diplomats

Details: According to WION, Modi's visit to Ukraine is most likely set for 23 August. Several diplomatic sources in Delhi have corroborated this.

Zelenskyy encouraged India's prime minister to visit Ukraine in a phone call earlier this year.

Modi spoke with Zelenskyy in June on the sidelines of the G7 summit. During their meeting, the two leaders talked about the situation in Ukraine, with the Indian prime minister emphasising "dialogue and diplomacy".

Background: 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: IndiaZelenskyy
